WATCH: Deadlock at the Proact between Dons and Chesterfield

MK Dons picked up a point on the road as they drew 0-0 with Chesterfield on Monday.

After a dour first half, void of changes and quality, Dons grew into things when they made chances in the second half, with Nicky Maynard and substitute Daniel Powell forcing Ryan Fulton - by far and away Chesterfield's man of the match - into two excellent saves.

REPORT: Chesterfield 0-0 MK Dons: Stalemate with the Spireites

The result leaves Dons 18th in League 1.

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>