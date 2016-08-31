WATCH: Dons need a shoot-out to see of Barnet

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored the winning penalty as MK Dons beat Barnet 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Ben Reeves scored a first half wonder goal to put Dons ahead, but they were pegged back in the second half when Alex Nicholls equalised for the visitors.

Curtis Weston then fired Barnet ahead when Samir Carruthers played the ball off his own keeper into the path of the Barnet man, but Joe Walsh sent the tie to penalties eight minutes from time.

Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro missed from the spot, while Thomas-Asante netted the decisive kick to give Dons two points.

