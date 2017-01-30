WATCH: MK Dons hit four past pitiful Peterborough

Chuks Aneke scored a goal of the season contender as MK Dons thumped Peterborough 4-0 at London Road on Saturday.

Aneke bagged a brace, as well as having a hand in one more as Dons picked up their first league win in Posh's back yard in nine years.

After a level first period, Leicester City loanee Harvey Barnes netted his second in as many games for Dons before Aneke played in Kieran Agard to double the lead.

Aneke then scored a wonder-goal from the edge of the area after a clever 1-2 with Paul Downing, before firing home his second and Dons' fourth late in the day.

The result sees Dons climb to 15th in League 1.

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

