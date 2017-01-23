WATCH: MK Dons put five past Northampton Town to climb the table

Chuks Aneke scored his first goals for MK Dons as he helped his side to a 5-3 win over Northampton Town on Saturday.

Aneke set up Kieran Agard for the opener before bagging two for himself, one from the penalty spot, as Dons went 3-0 up early in the second half.

But Northampton weren't going down without a fight, and pulled one back through Glenn Wylde's spectacular effort within seconds of coming on, but Darren Potter's deflected effort made it 4-1 two minutes later.

Dons were forced into a change to replace ill goalkeeper David Martin with Lee Nicholls, but his first action was to pick the ball out of the net when Marc Richards' bullet header made it 4-2.

New signings Robbie Muirhead and Harvey Barnes then came on for goalscorers Aneke and Agard, and it was the on-loan Leicester man Barnes who made an immediate impact by scoring Dons' fifth.

Cobblers would have the last word in scoring though as Keshi Anderson was upended by Paul Downing, giving Richards his second from the penalty spot.

The result sees Dons move to 16th in League 1, leap-frogging their neighbours in the process.

