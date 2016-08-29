WATCH: Posh party as poor Dons disappoint at home

A poor MK Dons side were ruthlessly put to the sword my Peterborough on Saturday, going down 2-0 at Stadium MK.

Andrew Hughes poked hope the opener with just a minute on the clock, converting Marcus Maddison’s free kick to put the visitors ahead.

Barely creating in either half, Dons were punished by another Maddison deliver 19 minutes from time, this time taking a touch from defender George Baldock to put past his own keeper and double the lead.

