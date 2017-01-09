WATCH: Seagulls fly past Dons in the FA Cup

Championship leaders Brighton cruised into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday as they beat MK Dons 2-0 at the Amex Stadium.

While Seagulls boss Chris Houghton could make 11 changes to his side, Dons manager Robbie Neilson played his strongest side with injuries and a lack of numbers forcing his hand.

But it took Brighton, who came into the game on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run, just nine minutes to take the lead as Berum Kayal fired in a low drive from the edge of the box.

While Dons had the better of the chances in the first half, Brighton never really got out of second gear.

And their quality showed in the second half. Having missed a sitter minutes earlier, Tomer Hemed made no mistakes with a second chance, teed up by the excellent Kayal to fire Brighton into the fourth round draw.