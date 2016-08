MK Dons left it late to seal the win over Rochdale on Saturday, taking all three points from Spotland with a 1-0 victory.

In a game described as ‘rubbish’ by manager Karl Robinson, Dons had the better of the chances but came across an in-form Conrad Logan in the Dale net.

After a string of impressive saves, the keeper was finally beaten in the 94th minute by Wootton’s header to see Dons climb to seventh in the table.

