We have to look at ourselves, says Wootton after Rovers defeat

Scott Wootton believes he and the rest of the MK Dons squad have to take a long, hard look at themselves after their pitiful 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

While it was a level playing field in the first half, Rovers were significantly better than Dons in the second, Ed Upson's mistake cost Dons the opening goal as he headed Tom Nichols into space, before Rory Gaffney secured all three points for the home side at the Memorial Stadium.

REPORT: Bristol Rovers 2-0 MK Dons

Kept in the dressing room for nearly an hour after the game, Wootton said the players have to shoulder responsibility for the defeat.

"It's a really bad defeat for us," he said. "We should be coming to places like this, no disrespect to Bristol Rovers, and winning. With the squad we've got, individual ability we've got, there should be no reason why we don't come here and get three points. We've got to look at ourselves.

"We were close in the table before hand, and it was a game we should be winning really. I felt we were decent enough in the first half.

"It's another mistake for the first goal, and it knocked the stuffing out of us but we need to do better. Ed came in and apologised. He held his hands up, but we don't blame him - everyone makes mistakes. I think Nichols was a long way behind our line - I'm not sure what he was doing there to be honest. I remember Steven Gerrard making similar mistakes with Thierry Henry. Ed's obviously not seen him, we left him offside. It's unfortunate, and it cost us the first goal.

"We needed to stick together, fight and get back into the game but we didn't do it."

READ MORE: Robbie Neilson's reaction to the Bristol Rovers defeat

"(Neilson) was right in what he was saying. We didn't work hard enough. They worked harder than us. We can blame mistakes, or whatever, but the bottom line is that he's right."

Dons have picked up just two draws in October, having gone through September with just one defeat to their name, seeing the side plummet to 16th in League 1. It's a perilous run which began with a 4-1 defeat at home to Bradford, and it's one Wootton feels knocked the team.

He said: "The Bradford game knocked the stuffing out of us, I felt we were doing well until then. As players, we need to look at ourselves. When teams build momentum against us, like every team will at every level, we need to stand up to it and get a foothold back in the game.

"I think the results would suggest (an issue with confidence), but I've not noticed a major change in the group. There's still a belief there - if we'd have won, we'd be one point off the play-offs. Obviously that's changed now, and we need to address it, put a run together and get further up the table where I think we belong."