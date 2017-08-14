"We're working hard to put this right," says Agard after Dons defeat

Despite not scoring a point so far this season, Kieran Agard believe MK Dons are doing 'the right things' and their luck will turn.

Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday, their second defeat of the campaign, Agard admitted the squad is still a work in progress but feels they have all the tools they need to mount a promotion push.

"We're all disappointed but we're working hard on putting it right. It's coming together. In the second half I think we were the better team, but it's not as good as we can be. It's only a matter of time.

"I don't think anything is missing, we're trying to to the right things. It will come together. We have to do the right things and eventually it will come our way.

"We conceded early on and Blackpool know about us, they know we're a good team and they shut up shop. We were trying to find that equaliser but it never came."

While last season's top scorer has failed to find the mark, keeper Lee Nicholls has been in outstanding form at the other end. Making a series of saves against Wigan to keep Dons in it, he was once again responsible for keeping the scoreline civil at Bloomfield Road.

"Lee has kept us in the game again," added Agard. "It gave us a chance to go after the equalise. We know Lee is quality and it shows."