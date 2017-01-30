What can MK Dons fans expect from transfer deadline day?

Today marks the biggest, most popular and often most disappointing day of the year so far - transfer deadline day.

Busy managers will be making frantic phone calls throughout the day as they look to get deals over the line before the 11pm deadline, and Dons boss Robbie Neilson will be no different.

At the beginning of the window, Neilson said he wanted a minimum of three players during this window, and with the signings of Robbie Muirhead and Harvey Barnes signing last week, and Maecky Ngombo signing on Monday, already has hit his target. He has also allowed four to leave - Samir Carruthers was sold to Sheffield United, while George C Williams (Fulham), Ryan Colclough and Jack Hendry (both Wigan) returned to their parent clubs.

But he is likely to go after several targets during the course of the day.

His biggest obstacle though, as with every other manager today, is the calendar of fixtures tonight. With games in the Premier League and Championship, it is likely that a lot of deals will not be done until late in the day.

"We're pushing, honestly!" Neilson said after beating Peterborough 4-0 on Saturday. "The last week has been really busy to get things going. We're trying to get one guy in but his club want to keep him until after their game on Tuesday night, so it makes it really difficult. I expect it to get done, but a lot of moves will be last minute for everyone I think.

"With a full card of fixtures in the Championship and Premier League, trying to get anyone out of there will be at 10:15pm on Tuesday night I think!"

With just two recognised central defenders fit and Scott Wootton sidelined until next season, Neilson is likely to seek out cover as he continues to experiment with his back line.

He could also seek out another creative midfielder. While Barnes has filled in that role well in his opening week at the club, he is still getting to grips with first team football and you never can have too many options in the centre of the park.

His side have scored nine goals in their last two matches, and with Chuks Aneke finding his feet and the signing of Muirhead from Hearts and Ngombo from Fortuna Dusseldorf, Dons' problems in front of goal seem to have come to an end. However, if a potent and proven goal-scorer would become available, Neilson is likely to pounce.

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport