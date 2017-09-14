WIN Dons tickets to take on neighbours Northampton Town

Want to watch MK Dons take on Northampton Town later this month?

It’s Tuesday nights for a tenner at Stadium MK as MK Dons take on local rivals Northampton Town on Tuesday September 26. The club and Citizen have teamed up once again to provide supporters with a great behind the scenes experience at Stadium MK when Robbie Neilson’s team take on the Cobblers.

The last time these two sides met, they contested an eight-goal thriller with Chuks Aneke scoring a brace either side of half-time. Let’s hope for more of the same!

MK Citizen have organised a very special competition, which will see one lucky winner receive four clubRed tickets to the match, a pre-match tour and access to the man-of-the-match presentation.

All you need to do is answer to the following question by 5pm on Thursday September 21.

What is the name of MK Dons’ record goalscorer?

Izale McLeod

Dele Alli

Kieran Agard

Email your answers to oliver.stephenson@mkdons.com and the winner will be notified by 5pm on Friday September 22.

If you don’t win, not to worry as the Club has heavily discounted tickets in place for the fixture - just £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

To get your tickets for the game, you can either visit the Box Office at Stadium MK, call 0333 200 5343 or buy online at mkdons.com.