WIN: Walk out with MK Dons in MK50 match against Bolton

MK Dons is offering two lucky fans the opportunity to be mascots at the Sky Bet League One match against Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK on Saturday 4th February.

Not only will two winners – must be aged 12 or under – be kitted out in MK Dons colours, they will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes tour, meet the players and management before the match and walk out with the team at kick-off.

The bonus special element to this mascot package is that the two winners of the competition will lead the team out with a red balloon in their hands – which will be released in the centre circle to celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

The red balloon has become synonymous with the new city following an advert promoting the benefits of moving to Milton Keynes. Her Majesty The Queen also released a balloon in the centre circle at Stadium MK 10 years ago to mark the city’s 40th birthday.

Now it’s the chance of two young supporters! To be in with the chance of winning, all you need to do is correctly answer the following question:

Who is MK Dons’ manager?

Email your answer to oliver.stephenson@mkdons.com. Entries close at midnight on Wednesday February 1. Terms and conditions apply.