Winkelman believes slow and steady will win the race in transfer market

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman believes Robbie Neilson is approaching the transfer window in the right way after he completed his fifth and sixth signings this week.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Gboly Ariyibi signed on season-long loan deals to bolster Neilson’s still-thin squad, but the chairman insists the slow and steady approach is better than going out and rushing deals just to get players through the door.

Winkelman said: “Transfer windows are very different nowadays, without the emergency loans. Now, there is a lot less happening.

“What we’re clear about now with Robbie is that he knows the players he wants, and he knows what he wants someone to bring to the team.

“He’s very clear, we’re making our way through the list. He has his sights set in the right direction.

“He wants players who are potentially attainable, but maybe just that little bit out of reach so we can get excited when we land them.

“I think we’ll end up with a very strong squad this year.

"Clubs are keeping their players, lots of people aren't getting first team experience any more, so there are huge issues with the loan market now."