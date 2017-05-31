Wootton is still to prove himself to new MK Dons boss

Scott Wootton admits he still he has to prove his worth to Dons manager Robbie Neilson.

Since taking over in Decemeber, Neilson is yet to see anything of the defender other than working in with him in the gym on occasion last term.

Robbie Neilson is yet to see Scott Wootton play

But despite his credentials in the Championship woth Leeds, Wootton feels he has something to prove to the Scot, but said the pair found common ground.

He said: “I knew he wouldn’t get to see me for a long time, so it was weird.

“But I spoke to him on the first day, and we spoke about his knee injury too, so it helped he understood what I’m going through.

“He has been great with me, he has been in the gym with me, speaking to the medical staff about me, asking when I’m going to be back.

“I’ve not even trained with him, so of course I want to impress him and show him what I can do.

“I won’t be able to take off when where I left, because of the time off I’ve had, but hopefully with the work I’ve put in, it will be a successful season.”

