Wootton talks a good game from the press box

It wasn’t all gym work and rehab for Scott Wootton during his time on the sidelines - the defender turned his talents to the commentary box too last season.

Swapping a football for a microphone for several games at Stadium MK last season, Wootton admitted he learned a lot from watching the game from a new perspective, but has no intentions of making a return to the press box any time soon.

“It’s so different to playing,” he said. “You’re not talking to people about where to be, sometimes you can’t follow the flow of the game.

“Maybe now I’ve learned to see when we’re on top and when we need to make it count, or sit back and defend for a bit.

“These things you notice when you’re talking about the game.

“It’s something I really enjoyed. I was asked as a one-off and I enjoyed it a lot more than I expected.

“Hopefully I won’t be doing it for a while!”