Wootton took Dons boss Neilson's criticism on the chin

Defender Scott Wootton said Robbie Neilson's criticism of his performance at Peterborough last week was 'part and parcel' of football.

Neilson blamed the former Leeds man and central defensive partner George Williams in the aftermath of Dons' 2-0 defeat at London Road.

Wootton in action at the Abax Stadium against Peterborough

Wootton said he took the criticism on the chin, but didn't let it affect the way he has come to work since.

"Criticism is part and parcel of football, it's not something you go home and cry about," he said. "The two of us have thicker skin than to worry about it.

"You've got to take it on the chin, deal with it, come in the next day and work hard. That's the same regardless of whether you've been criticised or not, you've just got to bounce back in the next game."

Wootton has been an ever-present in the league this season for Dons having sat out most of last season with a serious knee injury. After a strong pre-season campaign, he made his return while Dons were on tour in Hungary before starting for the first time in the friendly against Brentford in late July.

And after nearly a year on the sidelines, Wootton admitted he was extremely nervous ahead of his return to action.

He said: "I was nervous. My first start was against Brentford, and I was really really nervous! And you can understand why - I hadn't started a game in so long, but as soon as I did warm-up and we kicked off, I was fine, so by the time the league came around I was ready. But that first game I felt really nervous.

"It was a fantastic feeling, it had been a long, long, long road! To finally bne back out there with the lads in a proper game, albeit non-competitive, was brilliant for me.

"This season is miles better - last season was a horrible one for me but so far. I've played every league game and hopefully that'll continue for the rest of the season."