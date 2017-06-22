Wootton will be like a new signing for Dons

After a year on the sidelines, Scott Wootton will be like a new signing for boss Robbie Neilson.

The Scot is yet to see the former Leeds defender in action since taking over at Stadium MK in December.

Wootton suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in the Checkatrade Trophy against Barnet last August and hasn’t played since.

And after a year of rehab and physiotherapy behind the scenes, Dons boss Neilson believes Wootton will be fit and ready to go for the first game of the season in August.

“I’m expecting Scott to be ready for the beginning of the season and I think he’ll be one of our key players.

“We all know the quality he has, but he’s had a really difficult year.

“But his attitude and spirit has helped him get back in top condition.

“We have to be careful with him over pre-season to make sure he’s ready for the first day of the season.

“It’s like getting a new player, but one who is already established in the team, he is comfortable here, his family are moving down, so he’ll be a great addition.”