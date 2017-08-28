Worrying times afoot if Dons cannot find their groove

It doesn’t make for good reading - with just three points and two goals to their name after four league games, Dons have made the worst start to a season since their first year in Milton Keynes.

Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers was a depressing picture of what might be a long season to come for Robbie Neilson’s side.

Defensively at Ewood Park, they looked unsure, the midfield was caught ball-watching, the wide men were anonymous and the striker left totally isolated.

The lack of cohesion and understanding between the new players has been used as an excuse, or at least partly blamed, for Dons’ dismal start, but as captain Dean Lewington said after the Blackburn game: “There are players in there good enough to be passing the ball and control it without needing to play with each other for 50, 60 games.”

Neilson was also without three players who would likely have started too - Osman Sow, Joe Walsh and Kieran Agard - but if anything, their absences highlights Dons’ short comings when it comes to depth.

Four games into a 46 games season though is hardly time to panic, but there is plenty to be concerned about. There hasn’t been a performance to really write home about yet. The win over Gillingham did not set the world alight, even if Sow and Peter Pawlett did show signs of why they were brought to the club.

But with the lack of goals, the defensive frailty, a no intermediary between defence and attack - it will have to be a busy end to the transfer window for Dons to be in with a realistic promotion shot this season.

And with a month of fixtures against rivals coming up in September, a lot will need to change or the season could be over before it even starts.