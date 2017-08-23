Newman hat-trick ends Newport Pagnell's FA Cup adventure

Newport Pagnell’s FA Cup campaign ended in the Preliminary Round in Tuesday night as they were thumped 4-1 by Kempston Rovers.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw at Willen Road on Saturday, the replay was far more routine for Rovers.

The opening passage of play saw both sides squander decent chances, but a three-minute period midway through the first half would ultimately turn the tie on it’s head as two Jake Newman goals put Rovers in total control at 2-0.

Newman looked offside for the opening goal but the flag stayed down as the Swans defence stopped but the striker took full advantage as he ran on to score.

Almost immediately it was 2-0 when Callum Lewis pounced on a defensive error to find the unmarked Newman who gratefully slotted home his second goal.

He would have his hat-trick before half time too, nodding in Alex Stoyle’s flick to send Rovers in 3-0 up at the break.

The Swans overturned a 2-0 deficit in the opening clash three days earlier, but they were sloppy in possession on Tuesday.

Their best chance fell to Stuart Smeathers, but he couldn’t get his header on target.

Introducing Chris Wreh to the fray with half an hour to go gave Newport a new lease of life, and within five minutes of his arrival, Fazel Koriya found the back of the net to pull one back for the visitors.

But any hopes of another comeback were dashed when George Boland was gifted the ball, and he made no mistakes in slotting home Kempston’s fourth to wrap it up.

The result means Kempston progress to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup, and they take on Wisbech Town, while Newport go back to the UCL Premier Division this weekdend.

Newport have two wins from two matches in the league so far, and will look to make it three out of three on Saturday when they host Kirby Muxloe.