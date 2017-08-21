Newport fight back to force FA Cup replay

Newport Pagnell Town came from 2-0 to force their FA Cup Preliminary Round clash with Kempston Rovers to a replay after a 3-3 thriller at Willen Road.

The visitors were two goal to the good after 24 minutes, and it was shaping up to be a long afternoon for the Swans, but a second half comeback saw Darren Lynch's side get back on level terms, only to fall behind, and claw it back once more to send the tie to a replay.

After Ash Fuller tested keeper Mark Osborn's reflexes early in the day, Rovers took the lead after 12 minutes when Jake Newman slotted home Sam Johnson's cross.

And things only got worse for Newport when Newman turned provider for Johnson this time to wrong-foot Osman and double Rovers' advantage.

Rovers should have booked their spot in the third round just before half time when Newman flicked on for Fuller to unleash a fierce left-footed strike, which Osborn did excellently to keep out.

It threatened to be more of the same in the second half when Fuller forced another save from Osborn, but when Tom Liversedge pulled one back for the Swans on 63 minutes, they sensed a way back into the tie.

And within 15 minutes, they were level. Fazel Koriya's corner was thumped against the post by Yaw Ofosu, but Harry Stratton was on hand to poke home the equaliser.

Rattled by Newport's come back, the Walnut Boys weren't ready to let slip their spot in the next round, and within three minutes of the equaliser, they were ahead again when Fuller poked home Newman's ball through the defence.

Newport poured forwards to keep their cup dreams alive, but their chances were beginning to fade esepcially when Stratton and Stuart Smeathers went wide. But when Taylor Orosz forced a save from Conway, Stratton was on hand again to fire home the equaliser in the 89th minute.

And they almost won it deep into stoppage time, but Chris Wreh saw his shot blocked by Alex Stoyles.

The replay will be played on Tuesday night.