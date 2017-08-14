Newport head into FA Cup clash undefeated

Newport Pagnell Town made it three wins out of three this season after beating Boston 1-0 at DWB Stadium on Saturday.

Town’s opening league fixture saw them pick up all three points in midweek against Northampton Sileby Rangers, having already booked their spot in the FA Cup Preliminary Round a week prior to their trip to Boston.

Fazel Koriya, who has been key to the Swans’ early season success so far, played a key role in the early proceedings, teeing up Alex Marius before himself forcing a fine save from Boston stopper James Lambley.

Newport were dealt a blow when Jason Field had to be substituted after a coming together with Tom Liversedge - the latter only received a booking.

The second period continued in the same manner as the first, both sides had half chances, Fraser Bayliss with a volley narrowly wide of the mark for the Poachers and Orosz flashing a shot across the face of the goal for the Swans.

The game was settled in the 63rd minute with a top-drawer finish when Taylor Orosz found Marius who wrong footed one defender before powerfully rifling the ball home for the only goal of the game.

The goal settled the visitors as they started to control the match, retaining more possession and creating more threatening moves as they pressed for another goal, though one didn’t come.

The result sees Swans sit fourth in UCL Premier Division after two games as they head into their FA Cup Preliminary Round clash against Kempston Rovers with a head of steam.