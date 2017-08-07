Newport Pagnell cruise into FA Cup Preliminary Round

Newport Pagnell Town set up a local clash against Kempston Rovers after easing past Huntingdon Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary round.

Their 4-1 win sees them host Rovers at Willen Road on August 19, and from as early as the third minute, Swans looked destined for the next round.

Tom Liversledge had already missed an early chance before stroking Newport into the lead.

Fazel Koriya looked sharp in the Swans attack, having one cleared off the line after seeing another saved by the Huntingdon keeper. Koriya would eventually leave his mark on the game though, with a brace before half time to take Newport in 3-0 up at the break.

Huntingdon were far more more confident in the second half and some lovely build up play was rewarded with a tidy finish from the edge of the area from Antonio Dello Russo to pull a goal back with 15 minutes to go.

But Yaw Ofosu headed Koriya’s corner home five minutes later to restore the three goals lead wrap up the win for Darren Lynch’s side.