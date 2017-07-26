Newport Pagnell's Road to Wembley begins next weekend

Have your say

Newport Pagnell Town’s road to Wembley begins next Saturday when they take on Huntingdon Town in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round.

Should they be victorious on August 5 at Jubilee Park, Darren Lynch’s side will then play host to AFC Kempston Rovers at Willen Road in the Preliminary Round.

The Swans have been given a bye to the FA Vase second round proper.

Their first UCL Premier Division game is on August 8 against Northampton Sileby Rangers at Willen Road.