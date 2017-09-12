Newport Pagnell stay undefeated to climb up to top spot

Newport Pagnell soared to the top of the UCL Premier Division after extending their 100 per cent record to six games on Friday night, beating Wellingborough Whitworth 4-2.

Despite falling behind to Carvell Jarvis’ 32nd minute opener, Fazal Koriya ensured the Swans would go in level at the interval.

Returning Luke Emery, who had been a scoring machine last season before moving to Biggleswade Town, netted twice in the second half to put Newport 3-1 up before Jarvis netted his second to pull one back.

But Taylor Orsoz, another player on a hot streak of late, scored late on to wrap up the win and send the Swans to the top.