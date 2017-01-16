Newport Pagnell Town brought back to earth with a bang by Wisbech

Wisbech stunted Newport Pagnell Town's good mood with a 5-3 win at Willen Road on Saturday.

After booking their spot in the fifth round of the FA Vase last week, it was back to UCL Premier Division duty for Newport at the weekend but they couldn't carry their form into the bread-and-butter of the season.

Swans looked good in the early exchanges though and were unlucky not to take the lead when Elliot Sandy crashed his effort against the bar, but at the other end, Wisbech would make them pay for the miss as Michael Frew fired in from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Newport had to wait until close to the half hour mark to restore parity, a sublime through ball from Ben Ford released Dom Lawless who poked the ball past the advancing Sam Vince. The score at the break reflected the balance of play as the sides went in level after a scrappy first half.

The game went into overdrive in the second half though, and it all sparked from Harry Limb's goal in the 61st minute, which the entire Newport squad felt was offside. With the Swans angry at the officials, Wisbech took full advantage and scored three goals in the next 10 minutes. Adam Millson assuredly scored from the penalty spot before Limb showed good skill to claim his second after a Junior Muya slip allowed the striker in on goal.

Two minutes later another defensive error allowed William Smith to slot home the Fenmen’s fifth. Newport finally rallied and saw a glimmer of hope when Emery’s sweet strike from the edge of the area reduced the deficit.

For all their effort, the Swans struggled to break down a stout Wisbech defence and it took a moment of madness from captain Jonathon Fairweather three minutes from time to gift them their final goal, Vince showed great awareness to save at the feet of Ford before Fairweather inexplicably ran past the keeper to kick the prostrate Ford, Lawless converted the resultant penalty for his second goal but it was too little too late.

The result leaves Newport 10th in the UCL Premier Division table, and face fifth place Yaxley next Saturday.