Newport Pagnell Town's poor form at Yaxley continues

Newport Pagnell lost their second game in a row as they went down 2-0 to high-flying Yaxley on Saturday.

Town are without a league win at Leading Drove since the 2012/13, and Saturday would be no exception.

Twenty points separate Yaxley and the Swans in UCL Premier Division, but the home side needed a hint of luck to take the lead when Dan Cotton's free kick on the touchline appeared to be floating out of play, only to kick up off the artificial surface, take a deflection and into the back of the net after 25 minutes. Until, and indeed after that point, there had been little to choose between the sides.

The second period continued in the same fashion with both sides overplaying passes and failing to gauge the pace of the ball. The visitors, chasing the game, were thwarted by the Cuckoos' defence time after time, and somewhat predictably doubled their lead in stoppage time when keeper Mark Osborn gambled and went up for a Newport corner, only for Yaxley to break, leaving Liam Hook with the simplest of finishes into the empty net.

The result sees Newport remain 10th in the table. They take on Northampton Sileby Rangers at Willen Road on Tuesday night before their huge FA Vase fifth round clash with Sunderland RCA on Saturday, also at Willen Road.