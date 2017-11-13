Newport's FA Vase adventure ends with Welwyn defeat

Newport Pagnell Town's FA Vase campaign came to an abrupt end on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Welwyn Garden City.

Having reached the quarter finals of the competition last season, Darren Lynch's side were trailing 1-0 before Adam Pryke was shown a red card, giving the advantage to the home side who doubled their lead not long afterwards. Luke Emery's goal three minutes from time was too little too late for the Swans.

Pryke was booked very early on for the visitors, but it was a nip-and-tuck affair in the opening half. While there were chances at either end, Newport had the better of them, in particular when Greg Ling's excellent first-time volley had to be denied by City keeper Charlie May. Taylor Orosz also came close, zipping one just wide of the upright.

But with it looking like the game would go into the break goalless, the home side broke the deadlock a minute into stoppage time when central defender Yasin Boodhoo rose to meet a cross with a sweet volley low past Mark Osbourne - a decisive moment in the tie.

Tom Liversedge had the ball in the net early in the second half for what Newport thought was the equaliser, only for it to be chalked off for offside, and it gave the impetus back to the home side.

The home side were handed a huge boost when Pryke picked up his second booking of the day, before substitute Daniel Bond, making his debut, would come on and win it for the home side. Played through by Ben Long, he beat Olly Wilkinson before bending the ball past Osbourne to make it 2-0.

Despite being down to 10 men, Newport continued to press on and pulled one back when Emery found the net with three minutes to go to make it a nervy finale, but it wasn't to be.

Newport, still top of UCL Premier Division, return to league action on Tuesday night when they take on Harborough Town.