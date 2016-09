Josh Crawley fired to the top of the scorers sheets on Saturday as he netted four times in Olney Town’s 6-0 win over Burton Park Wanderers.

Aaron Murrell and Vinny Shrieves also found the back of the net for the Nurserymen as they climbed to fourth in UCL Division 1.

Crawley’s four goals take him to nine for the season, which is so far only six games old, and leaves him top of the scoring sheets.

Olney take on Whittlesey Athletic at Feldale Field on Saturday.