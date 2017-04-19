Olney Town secure fourth place before cup final

Olney Town defeated Buckingham Town by a solitary goal on Monday to secure fourth place in the UCL Division One table, and finish their season on a high going into the Buckingham Charity Cup Final in two weeks’ time.

Olney scored the only goal after 25 minutes. From just inside the box Drew Mitten’s shot on the turn was saved by Buckingha mkeeper Ryan Thrussell who couldn’t hold the ball, and Rob MacDonald was on hand to tap home.

With the chances Olney had, they should have wrapped it up long before the final whistle.

Manager Neil Griffiths said: “It was important to the club to equal last year’s league position, but with a better points tally, so from our point of view it’s all good, and now we have a cup final to look forward to.”

Olney now face a two week break before the Buckingham Charity Cup final, when they’ll take on Winslow United on May 1.