Olney Town set for new season

Olney Town’s pre-season campaign came to an end on Saturday with a 3-3 draw with Leighton Town.

Olney were 2-0 up at half time but were 3-2 down heading into the final minute, before equalising at the death.

Boss Neil Griffiths said he was looking forward to the new UCL Division 1 season, which starts on Saturday at home to Melton Town.

“We have used games to get fitness up,” he said. “We’ve trusted in what we’re trying to do and it has come together. Then we’ve got a week of training ground tactics against Melton.

“With the first four at home, there’s a really good chance for us to kick on and do well.”