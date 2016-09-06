Perfect 10 for Newport as they thump Harrowby

Newport Pagnell Town hit double figures as they built up a strong goal-difference at the top of the UCL Premier Division, beating Harrowby United 10-0.

Dom Lawless scored four, Greg Ling added two more and there were also goals from Dave Baker, Daniel Smith, Fazel Koriya and an own goal completed the rout at Willen Road.

“We were absolutely outstanding,” said coach Daren Dykes. “It’s easy to just go through the motions and keep the ball when you’re four or five up but the front four were hungry for more and that’s what happened.

“The only disappointment today was that it wasn’t more than 10. Thats no disrespect to Harrowby at all but we missed a few glorious chances.”

Newport are back in action again tonight (Tuesday) against Wellingborough.