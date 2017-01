Olney Town marched into the UCL League Cup semi finals after a 4-2 win over Holbeach United on Saturday.

It took Nick Bines just two minutes to open the scoring for the Nurserymen, but they were pegged back when Holbeach equalised. But goals from Lukasz Filipak and Christian Small made it 3-1 to Olney at half time.

Bines added his second early in the second half, and despite Holbeach getting another, Olney went through.