Semi-finals await Unite MK

Unite MK are into the SSML Division 2 Cup semi finals after a fine 3-1 win over fellow high-flyers AFC Southgate.

A tight first half ended goalless, but it took just two second half minutes for Unite to make the breakthrough, courtesy of Myles Braham. Jakub Tomsik doubled the lead on 64 minutes before Luke Little made absolutely sure with 15 minutes remaining.

Edward Munnelly got one back for the home side in stoppage time, but it was mere consolation as Unite progressed to set up a semi-final with Park View - who triumphed 3-1 over Old Bradwell United. Ross Butler scored the only goal of the game for United.

MK Gallacticos though fell at the quarter final stage as they went out to Pitstone & Ivinghoe 4-2.

In a weekend of cup action, Loughton Manor are through to the quarter finals of the Anagram Records Trophy after an extra time victory over South Kilburn. James Davey scored for Manor as the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, before Dale Collins and Nick Bailey, who replaced Davey with 10 minutes to go, made sure the home side progressed.

Olney Town moved up to fourth in Division 1 after beating Long Buckby 2-0 - Drew Britten with both.

Newport Pagnell Town Reserves remained top of the Reserves Division with a narrow 1-0 win over Yaxley Reserves. Taigan Brooks got the only goal of the game for David Ashcroft’s side as they remain on top on goal difference, ahead of Bugbrooke St Michaels, who kept pace with the leaders after beating Olney Town Reserves - Ben Johnson got the only goal for Olney.