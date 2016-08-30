Smells like a knock-out as Nirvana beat Swans

Newport Pagnell Town are out of the UCL Knockout Cup in the Preliminary Round as they lost 2-1 to Leicester Nirvana.

The home side, who have made a mediocre start to the league season, took the lead when Nassor Suleiman slotted home.

The match was interrupted before half time due to a thunderstorm, but when the game resumed, Town equalised on the hour courtesy of Dom Lawless’ 100th goal for the club.

But Nirvana retook the lead seven minutes later when Jordan Nelson’s shot came back off the bar, and Chris Hollist reacted quickest to convert.

Town are back in league action on Saturday against Harrowby United at Willen Road.