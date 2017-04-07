Stony celebrate back-to-back Cup wins

Stony Stratford U14s created a little bit of history with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Marlow United Tigers to win the Berks & Bucks Cup for a second successive year.

Stony Stratford started sharply from the kick off, but could not capitalize on their good possession and it was Marlow United who delivered the initial blow after 25 minutes – a well taken free kick from outside the area led to a goal.

Losing a goal, only fired Stony boys up, as they soon began to get back into the match.

Stony pressed and showed great composure and self-belief as they kept to their task and started to find their passing rhythm again, repeatedly breaking up Marlow’s attacks.

As half time approached, the midfield started winning the ball more which before long, led to a fierce ball striking the post of Marlow’s goal. This was the point that Marlow knew that they had a Match and Stony Stratford were here to win.

At half time, there was only the minimum margin between the teams.

The second half started with how the same way as the boys left off, winning possession and bursting forward from midfield straight after the restart. This was a final so Stony would have to make the chances count now.

Stony dominated the field with their high pressing, and it was not going to be long before the hard work paid off. Within 10 minutes of the start of the second half, Stony had a shot hit the crossbar and a goal disallowed for offside. Stony then stunned Marlow’s goalkeeper with an opportunistic goal from Sam Muhamed, the match was back to all square.

However, as full time approached, Marlow were always dangerous and 5 with minutes to go before the final whistle, Stony’s Dan Woolley showed his customary coolness from a counter attack in front of goal to kick an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net giving daylight between the teams and preventing the game going to penalties.

The final whistle was greeted with huge cheers from the parents and supporters with Stony holding out to secure the victory.