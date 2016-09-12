Swans and Olney miss their chances of taking top spot

Newport Pagnell Town dropped to third in the UCL Premier Division after drawing with lowly Boston on Saturday.

Beginning the day in the bottom three, it was Boston who took the lead after 33 minutes, and it came from a quick counter-attack.

Stuart Smeathers forced Boston keeper James Lambley into a fine save, but it allowed the visitors to go straight up the other end as Jordan Smith picked out Jack Wightwick to score.

Organised at the back, Boston frustrated the home side, but gifted Newport a way back into the game five minutes into the second half when Fazel Koriya scored from the penalty spot to equalise.

Minutes later, Swans thought they had taken the lead when a one-two between Darryl Smith and Dom Lawless allowed the former to get a shot off, but Lambley made another brilliant save to ensure a share of the points.

Olney Town also missed out on the chance to go top in Division 1 after losing 1-0 at home to midtable Whittlesey Athletic.

And Olney Town Reserves climbed to fourth in the Reserve Division after beating Rothwell Corinthians Reserves 1-0.

In the Berks & Bucks Intermediate Cup, two goals in two minutes from Unite MK saw them through to the next round, beating Hanslope 2-1. Dale Collins’ brace saw Loughton Manor beat Old Bradwell 3-2 while New Bradwell St Peter cruised past APBS 4-0.