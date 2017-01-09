Swans edge out Peterborough in five-goal FA Vase thriller

Newport Pagnell Town are in the last 16 of the FA Vase after a thrilling 3-2 win over Peterborough Sports in Saturday.

In front of nearly 500 fans at Willen Road, Town trailed with five minutes to go before a late double saw them reach the next round.

Newport Pagnell Town vs Peterborough Sports

With a prize of playing at Wembley the ultimate prize at the end of the rainbow, both sides set out at pace, but the quality in the final third was lacking.

Peterborough's Avelino Vieira was inches away from firing the visitors into the lead when his 30-yard drive glanced the top of the bar, before his deep cross also thumped against the woodwork.

At the other end, Newport's leading man Dom Lawless dragged a shot just wide after good work from Sam O'Neill as the sides had to settle for a goal-less first period, but it would be far from that in the second, but it was a slow burner.

Both sides squandered decent chances, but with 20 minutes to go, a slip in the Peterborough defence allowed Lawless another sight of goal, this time making no mistakes as he rattled it home to give the Swans the lead.

The leas though would last just three minutes as Mark Jones was brought down in the box to win a penalty. Despite Newport keeper Mark Osborn getting a hand to it, Jones converted to equalise.

With 10 minutes to go, the visitors thought they'd done enough to book their spot in the last 16 when Josh Moreman picked the ball up on half way, beat the defence for pace and bent in a beauty beyond Osborn to give Sports a 2-1 advantage.

But Newport weren't going out without a fight, and debutant Elliot Sandy would play a key role. With just five minutes to go, Newport were back on level terms when a long free kick was nodded down by Sandy for Darryl Smith to touch home the equaliser.

And two minutes later, Swans won it as Sandy struck a fierce strike past the Sports keeper to book their spot in the fourth round.