Newport Pagnell Town slipped four points behind Peterborough Sports after losing 3-1 to the UCL Premier Division leaders on Saturday.

Mark Jones opened the scoring for the hosts before Dom Lawless accidentally equalised when kicking the ball back to the keeper after an injury.

Newport offered a walk-in goal for the home side to make it 2-1, and then hit the post seeking out an equaliser, before Jordan Macleod sealed the victory in stoppage time.

The Swans host Holbeach on Saturday.