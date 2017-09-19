Swans Reserves cruise into the next round

Newport Pagnell Town Reserves eased past Clean Slate 3-0 to progress into the next round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy.

Connor Foreman opened the scoring for David Ashcroft’s side after 15 minutes, but it wasn’t until five minutes from the end that the Swans made sure of the result as Taigen Brooks put home the second. Gary Brook made it 3-0 three minutes later.

Old Bradwell United beat Pitstone & Ivinghoe 2-1 to progress. The home side took an early lead, before skipper Aaron Bhasin’s equaliser after 11 minutes. Tommy Cooke settled it for United with 13 minutes remaining to see his side through.

Loughton Manor edged past Great Horwood on penalties, but Unite MK are out after losing to Buckingham Athletic. Dale Collins scored for Manor in their 1-1 draw with Great Horwood, and then won the shoot-out 5-4, but Unite were beaten 3-1 and sent out.

MK Gallacticos needed a penalty shoot-out to book their spot in the next round of the SSML Division 2 Cup on Saturday. Taking on Totternhoe, Gallacticos came from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 come the final whistle, with goals from Ebeneezer Kpobi and Mohammed Mohammed, who equalised with five minutes to go, before edging the shoot-out 6-5.