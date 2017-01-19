Swans’ second half collapse leads to loss

A second half flurry of goals brought Newport Pagnell Town back down to earth as they lost 5-3 to Wisbech on Saturday.

After booking an FA Vase fifth round spot last week, they fell behind just 11 minutes in against Wisbech as Michael Frew found the net before Dom Lawless equalised on the half hour.

But four quick-fire goals would cost the Swans.

After Wisbech retook the lead, despite offside protests, when Frew got his second, and they found the net three more times including one from the penalty spot to lead 5-1.

Luke Emery pulled one back with 11 minutes to go, and Lawless scored his second of the afternoon in the 87th minute, but it was too little, too late.

Newport travel to Yaxley this weekend.