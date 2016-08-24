Swans sit pretty on top of the league

Newport Pagnell Town sit on top of the UCL Premier Division as their unbeaten start to the season continued on Tuesday night.

The Swans drew 0-0 with Northampton ON Chenecks to extend their undefeated streak to four games this season, putting them top of the league.

On Saturday, Newport picked up their first win against Boston in 19 attempts as they won 4-1 at Tattershall Road.

It didn’t look like it was going to happen when Alex Beck opened the scoring after 19 minutes.

But Dom Lawless equalised on 49 minutes. Paul Edgeworth put Newport ahead on 74 minutes, before Fazel Koriya netted twice in the next six minutes to wrap it up.