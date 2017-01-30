Swans to face South Shields in FA Vase quarter final

Newport Pagnell Town will face favourites South Shields in the quarter finals of the FA Vase.

Swans booked their spot in the last eight with a dramatic 3-2 win over Sunderland RCA at Willen Road on Saturday - the biggest win in their history.

Monday's draw saw them picked second out of the hat, drawn away to South Shields, another team from Tyneside in the quarter final.

South Shields are thought to be the favourites for the Vase, with former Sunderland ace Julio Arca among their ranks.

The quarter final will be played on Saturday February 18.