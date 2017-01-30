Swans told to leave nothing behind in historic FA Vase victory

Darren Lynch told his side not to have any regrets as they turned around a 2-0 deficit against Sunderland RCA to win the biggest game in Newport Pagnell Town’s history.

A remarkable second half comeback saw the Swans net a last-gasp equaliser six minutes into stoppage time before snatching a FA Vase quarter final spot in extra time in front of a record crowd of nearly 800 at Willen Road.

Boss Lynch never had any doubts that, even 2-0 down at half time, his side were still in the contest, even though RCA were the much fancied side in the tie.

Swans boss Darren Lynch

“I always backed them to get something from the game,” he said. “I told them at half time that the next goal would be key and that’s exactly what happened.

“I told them ‘don’t go out with any regrets’ because they would only look back and ask what if. Our keeper pulled off two amazing saves before Darryl Smith scored.

“We had so many half chances, and I was worried it was going to be one of those games, but when Adam Pryke got the equaliser, there was only going to be one winner. Sunderland were deflated, and didn’t have any life left, they were done.

“Everyone went mad at the full time whistle, it was brilliant to have that much support.

“It shows that if we were to go up the leagues, we’ve got the support and the fan base to do it.”

It was left to Dom Lawless, who Lynch describes as something of a Newport talisman, to net his 24th of the season eight minutes into extra time to secure a spot in the quarter finals.

But they will have their work cut out for them in the final eight as they take on Tyneside’s South Shields, the favourites to lift the Vase this season.

Lynch though remains confident Newport can create another upset.

He said: “If we have ambitions to win this competition, you have to play these sorts of teams along the way.

“We just hope they don’t take us seriously, like a few of the other teams have, and we can go there and cause a bit of an upset.

“We’ll go there, it’s a long journey, but we could have a few more points under our belts and be in the county cup final, so we’ll have nothing to lose.”