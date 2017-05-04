The beautiful game at a walking pace

Walking Football, described as the slower version of the ‘Beautiful Game’ is set to arrive at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion early next month.

The sessions, designed for those who love football but need a lower paced game, will be played mainly outside on the artificial grass pitch behind the Pavilion every Monday from 12.30pm-1.30pm starting on May 8.

Chris Bryden, sport development manager for Hertsmere Leisure said: “Why should anyone give up a sport they love. Walking Football offers everyone the chance to keep playing this incredibly popular game.

“It’s ideal not just for older people, but those recovering from injury, and there is an added social element too, as the price includes a free tea or coffee in the pavilion after the game.”