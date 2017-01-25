Top five finish is still a possibility for Newport

Darren Lynch is concerned his Newport Pagnell Town side have taken their eye off the ball as a result of their FA Vase run.

Despite reaching the last 16 of the Vase, Town have won just one of their last four UCL Premier Division games - a spell which has seen them drop to 10th in the table.

On Saturday, they lost 2-0 to Yaxley before a frozen Willen Road pitch put paid to their game against Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday night.

But despite falling 20 points adrift of the top five, Lynch believes his side are capable of making up the gap.

“I’m not happy with the league form,” said Lynch. “I think we’ve taken our eyes off the ball in the league because of our run in the Vase, and that’s understandable.

“But I want us to get back on form. At the end of the season when you look back, it’s the league position you take into account.

“We are a tough team to beat at home though, and since I took over, I’ve tried to make Willen Road a bit of a fortress. I still think if we can put a run together, we can get a top five finish.”