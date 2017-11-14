Unite move within a point of top spot after wiping up Clean Slate

A flurry of second half goals saw Unite MK thrash neighbours Clean Slate 5-1 to move within a point of top spot in SSML Division 2.

Slate, who sit second from bottom, went in level at the break when Kelvin Igweani cancelled out Luke Little's eighth minute opener.

But four goals in the second half from Unite saw them ease to victory, and close the gap to leaders Park View to just a point, though the top five are separated by just a point.

MK Gallacticos are only four points off the pace after beating Berkhamsted Raiders 4-2. Mohammed Mohammed netted a fine hat-trick for Gallacticos, with Juan Bosoka netting the other to move up to seventh in the table.

Old Bradwell's League Challenge Trophy run ended with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brimsdown - substitute Adnan Hamdan with the only goal there, while Loughton Manor were knocked out of the Anagram Records Trophy, going down 1-0 to Catholic United.

In UCL Division 1, Olney Town lost ground with a heavy 4-1 defeat to Irchester United, while Newport Pagnell Town Reserves are second in the Reserve Division after beating Irchester United Reserves 4-1. David Ashcroft's side are two points behind leaders Northampton ON Chenecks Reserves but have a game in hand.