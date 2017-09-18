VIDEO: Seven in a row for unstoppable Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell Town's incredible 100 per cent record continued on Saturday with their seventh win in a row, this time coming against Sleaford Town.

Two goals in each half, coming courtesy of Luke Emery, Fazel Koriya, Tom Liversedge and Sam O'Neil, saw off Sleaford at Willen Road, keeping Darren Lynch's men atop the UCL Premier Division table.

Town's 21 points see them a point clear of Leicester Nirvana, who have played an extra game so far, while Daventry have played three more games and also sit on 20 points.

Tonight (Monday), Newport take on Highmoor Ibis in the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup First Round.