Whiteman double hits Olney’s title challenge

Olney Town lost ground on the UCL Division 1 leaders on Saturday as they lost out to mid-table Thrapston.

Sitting third in the table, Olney were behind after just 11 minutes at East Street, as Jedd Whiteman fired Thrapston into the lead.

Whiteman doubled the lead 20 minutes into the second half.

Aaron Murrell pulled one back for the Nurserymen with five minutes to go, but it was too little too late as they slipped eight points adrift of leaders Daventry Town.

Olney Town take on Raunds Town at home this Saturday.

Cold temperatures caused many of the games in SSML Division 2 were frozen off, but MK Gallacticos may have wished for snow as they found themselves thumped 7-0 by Totternhoe.

This weekend, New Bradwell St Peter will look to climb to third spot when they take on Enfield Borough, while Old Bradwell face St Neots Town Reserves Lowly Unite MK play Tring Town.