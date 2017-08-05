Former WWE champion Rey Mysterio to fight in Milton Keynes in Wrestling World Cup

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio go head-to-head with the UK’s most exciting export Will Ospreay in a never before seen, dream match-up when WCPW returns to Planet Ice later this month.

The former WWE champion will be competing in the Pro Wrestling World Cup Finals round of 16 on Wednesday August 23, alongside some of the biggest names in the industry for the inaugural World Cup.

The biggest wrestling tournament ever undertaken in the UK, the Pro Wrestling World Cup has seen 64 wrestlers compete in 8 preliminary events across Europe and North America to an online audience of over 12 million fans.

Along with Mysterio's bought against Ospreay, New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Zack Sabre Jr and former Ring of Honor champion Jay Lethal will face off, while elsewhere on the show there will be appearances from Lucha Underground’s Ricochet and Bullet Club member Marty Scurll, as well as KUSHIDA, Angelico, Penta El Zero M, Michael Elgin, War Machine, Joe Coffey, and Hiromu Takahashi.

For the full list, click here.

Pro Wrestling World Cup Ambassador Jim Ross commented; “This is a very unique thing in our industry. I’m a big fan of tournaments, and I believe that the more we do to align our genre to mainstream sports the better off we are. The Pro Wrestling World Cup is just that; episodically produced, and with talents from all over the world, it’s going to bring a lot of focus on Great Britain.

It’s single elimination, so if you win you advance and if you lost you go home. That means every match has a sense of urgency and immediacy, and that’s reflected in the ring from bell to bell.

When I first heard about this tournament I was very intrigued by it. I’ve been involved in many tournaments over my career but this one is a celebration of where wrestling is right now. There’s no hotter region in the world than the UK, and this is a celebration to bring all these nations together to entertain the fans.

I’m incredibly excited to be a part of these broadcasts, after being in the wrestling business for 40 years you want to gravitate to where fans are enthusiastic, where they have fun, and you find that here in the UK especially.”

Tickets are available exclusively via the Planet Ice Arena for this event and are priced from £20 for adults and £13.50 for under 14s.