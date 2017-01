There were four reasons for MK Rowing Club to celebrate at The Head of the Nene.

Jenny Searle and Helen Marshall won the W.MasC/D/E.2x. Rod Bennett and Steve Lawson proved again to be a winning combination in the MasC/E.2-.

The senior women’s squad came first and second in the W.MasC/D/E.4+ and MKRC’s two development squads took the top two spots in the W.Nov.4x+.